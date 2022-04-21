Essex Business School to offer Free Masterclass on Big Data

UK-based University of Essex on Thursday announced free online masterclass series on how data can revolutionize businesses, services, and products. The online masterclass titled ‘Flooded by data: What can businesses do with the huge volumes of data they collect,’ can be hosted on April 25.

The free online masterclass will cover key topics in data analytics for business. The sessions will cover Business Analytics, Data in Agrifood Businesses, International Marketing, big data in finance and show how even small businesses can use data. Participants who attend four out of the five sessions will receive a participation certificate, claims the institute. Those interested can sign-up at www.essex.ac.uk.

The 90-minute masterclass will be hosted by different Essex Business School experts, who will talk about how data impacts every area of business and what this looks like in both theory and practice.

Professor Ram Ramanathan, director of the MSc business analytics course at Essex, is one of the speakers. Professor Ramanathan leads a major European research project on improving the resource efficiency of agribusiness supply chains by minimising waste through Big Data and Internet of Things sensors, informs the university, in its release.

Ramanathan points out that this session has huge relevance in Indian context,he says, “Big data analytics can prevent around 67 million tonnes of food to be wasted in India every year, and valued at around Rs 92,000 crores. It will be enough to feed all of Bihar for a year."

Professor Ramanathan added, “Our courses aim to give students an introduction to the study of business and data at a postgraduate level, as well as to introduce them to current important topics in these research areas." “These issues are absolutely central to Indian businesses at the moment as they look to harness the power of data in an ethical way," he adds.

Apart from this, there are other sessions on diffrent topics, including, how can data help agrifood business understand the full length of their supply chain with Professor Ramakrishnan Ramanathan, Data and methodological issues for new insights in international marketing with Dr Rebecca (Yu) Li and a look at how even the smallest businesses collect data with Dr Marta Fernandez De Arroyabe Arranz.

