EV Mobility Solutions Company Magenta Aims to Hire Over 340 Employees

Magenta is all set to hire over 340 employees in 2022. The announcement comes amidst the integrated Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and mobility solutions company expanding its geographical presence with new offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR. The company is looking for a variety of positions, including entry-level, mid-level, and experienced candidates.

Magenta would be looking at hiring employees with specific technical skill-set which includes embedded product design and development, infrastructure network management and telematics. Along with the technical fields, the company is hiring talent across human resources, finance, marketing, and communications, announced the company.

Commenting about the company’s plans to hire 340 people, Maxson Lewis, founder director of the company said, “Magenta has a strong growth plan lined up for the financial year 2022-23 driven by the multiple fold growth we achieved in FY 2022. We have set up audacious but achievable plans in tango with the growing EV ecosystem in India and abroad. The next 6-12 months are critical for the company’s growth ambitions; hence we are looking to hire 340+ people to match the demand of current and future businesses."

The talent acquisition team is Magenta actively participating in multiple campus and off-campus drives and planning to hire across tier 1 and 2 institutes. Established in 2017, Magenta is an integrated clean energy and electric mobility solutions provider, specializing in building solutions that enables our clients to achieve sustainability goals.

