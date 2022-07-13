Exciting Time to Start Career in India: N Chandrasekaran at IIT Madras Convocation

It is an exciting time to start ones’ career, and definitely so in India, said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons at 59th convocation ceremony of IIT Madras. The Tata Son chairperson was the chief guest at the ceremony and advising students he said, “It is clear that it is going to be a digital world and a digital economy. The adoption of digital technologies by everyone, rich and poor, has demonstrated that it has become a behavioral change. Already, businesses that have proprietary AI and Data are differentiating themselves Businesses have to not only adopt AI and Data but lead with AI and Digital and that requires tech talent. There is going to be no domain industry that is going to lead by itself, whether it is healthcare or manufacturing and that can happen only when all of you (students) play a role and it is going to be an exciting role driving transformation across sectors."

“Our economy has grown 100 times in the 75 years from 1947 to today. Our economy was 50 per cent agriculture at that time. Now, it is less than 20 per cent. Nobody would have predicted India would play a significant role in the technology sector. Our per capita GDP is going to increase significantly in the next decade and decades to come."

Addressing the graduands, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons who was the chief guest at the event said, “It is a great privilege for all of you to have studied in this wonderful institution and I am pretty sure, it has prepared in you in multiple different ways that you probably may not recognize today."

A total of 2,084 students graduated during the 59th Convocation of IIT Madras, which was held on the campus on Wednesday. As many as 2,620 degrees (including joint and dual degrees) were awarded to the students on the occasion. The convocation was held in physical Mode after a gap of two years. The 60,000th degree of the Institute since its inception was also presented during this Convocation.

A total of 306 PhDs were also awarded, which includes PhDs, joint degree PhDs with foreign institutions, and dual degree PhDs.

Congratulating the graduating students, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Madras, said, “This is a very important decade for India. The world order is changing. India today has opportunities like never before - across sectors and geographies. Technology is revolutionizing every aspect of our lives. There could not have been a better time for you to graduate and make a difference to the lives of millions of people."

Prof. V. Kamakoti added, “IITM Incubation Cell continues to incubate around 40-50 companies annually, with a cumulative portfolio of 260 deep tech startups. IITM-incubated companies are together valued at ₹30,000 crores, based on their last investment data. 106 startups are in the market, having generated, despite the pandemic, revenue of ₹ 650 Cr in FY21-22 and created more than 7000 direct jobs. IITM startups have filed over 210+ patents, and 10% of the startups are founded by women, and 16% by IITM faculty."

