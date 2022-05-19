EXCLUSIVE | Meet Job Aspirant Whose Plea Unearthed WB 'Recruitment Scam', Put Ministers From Mamata Govt Under CBI Radar

The alleged recruitment scam in West Bengal has heated up political temperature of Bengal. West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee faced CBI questioning on Wednesday, Paresh Adhikary, a Minister of State too is facing the heat from CBI.

What led to this situation? A case filed by Babita Sarkar.

Babita Sarkar applied for job of teacher, she managed to clear the recruitment exam and was in waiting list number 20. She was hopeful that in fifth counselling of recruiting Political Science teacher for 11 and 12 , she will get a chance, however, suddenly, she saw that her waiting number changed into 21st spot and Ankita Adhikary who is a minister’s daughter was given her spot.

She filed a case. Hearing of this case has led to many layers opening up. The early investigations suspect involvement of several ministers in the recruitment process who allegedly used their influence to give jobs to their acquaintances.

Speaking Exclusively with News18, Babita Sarkar said she just want her job that too by following the right path. She says, she will fight till the end .

What’s the feeling now that your case has actually had put the Minister in trouble?

Justice is taking place that’s good but I do not feel good. I wanted my job. For last five years, I am running from pillar to post to get a job. and to see that somebody can easily get that job using influence (is disheartening).

What made you realize that recruitment process is influenced?

I was in waiting list at 20th spot and fifth counselling was still on. I suddenly saw that my waiting number was changed to 21. Ankita Adhikary was the name being displayed at my position instead. Counselling took place till 20th and she got the job.

On researching a bit, I found out that her marks were less than mine. She got 61 marks and my score was 77. Moreover, I came to know that she did not appear for the viva exam. I realized that entire thing has happened because of her father’s influence. I was shattered, it was my job that she got. I stood up and thought of fighting this.

Why did you not reach out to the commission?

I went to SSC various times, wrote letters to everyone. I went everywhere. I informed my area’s political representative, local minister but nothing happened. Then I filed RTI and went to court. Court was my last resort. When I was preparing for case I got to know that somebody who was behind me in rank also got the job.

Now do you think problem will be solved ?

I can only hope. My request to CM Mamata Banerjee, we are not here for politics, give us job through right method and that will do. There is no doubt that corruption has taken place in recruitment process. This is important and therefore we want justice.

If you get job will that be okay?

No, everyone one should get justice not just me. For last four years all my friends are participating in this movement. I have two children, keeping them at home am fighting my war. Everyone has the right to get justice, we are all fighting. Babita represents all those who are seeking justice.

