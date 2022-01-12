Exempt Tamil Nadu From NEET, Stalin Urges to PM Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 11 government medical colleges, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Union Government to exempt the state from the medical entrance test - NEET.

“The admission policy of Tamil Nadu plays an important role in our health infrastructure and to protect this, we are continuously demanding that the state be exempted from NEET. I appeal to the Union Government to consider our request favourably," Stalin said.

Stalin held an all-party meeting on January 8 to discuss the way forward for the abolition of NEET. All political parties except the BJP resolved to wage a unified legal battle to scrap NEET.

“The Centre has deprived the state government of the right to decide on the manner of admitting its students and the state-run medical colleges. This is against state autonomy," the resolution stated.

During his address at the launch of 11 government medical colleges across Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi said that there is a need to address the regional imbalance. Blaming the previous government Modi said that the issue of shortage of doctors was not addressed because of “vested interests" and his government is setting up a record number of colleges across states.

Meanwhile, the state BJP staged a walkout during the all-party meet. The party demanded a white paper on the status of admission of poor students to medical colleges.

Earlier this year, the state government passed a Bill to abolish NEET. The Bill was forwarded to the Raj Bhavan and is yet to get the President’s assent. The resolution stated that the Governor has not yet sent the Bill to the President and that it is ‘considered unbefitting to the sovereignty of the legislature’.

