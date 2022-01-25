Fact Check: GATE 2022 Not Postponed Yet, Old Notification Creates Confusion Among Candidates

No, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 is not postponed. At least not yet. The exams are still scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. Recently, there has been confusion regarding a statement from IIT Kharagpur — the exam organising institute.

The notification that went viral reads, “The health and safety of our examination participants are of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned on this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control."

>Also read| Double Fellowship Slot for Minorities as Two UGC NET Attempts Merged, Demand Candidates in Letter to Education Minister

Advertisement

Candidates who were protesting for a delay in the exam have taken this notice as a hint for postponement and it has been going rounds stating that the entrance exam has been postponed. The notification, however, is an old one and has been there on the website since the announcement of the dates of exam.

This comes after aspirants have been demanding postponement of the exam due to the spike in COVID-19 and Omicron cases across the country. Several candidates took to social media with the hashtag #postponegate2022 to demand the postponement of the exams highlighting concerns over difficulties in travelling and reaching the exam centre due to Covid-19 restrictions across states.

Over 24,000 aspirants of GATE 2022 had earlier started an online petition demanding a postponement of the exams. “With the current third wave, COVID-19 due to its new variant Omicron has spread severely in several states, cities. Several studies including one done by IIT Kanpur predict that the peak of the third wave is expected in early February and the wave will end by April. Therefore the peak is most likely to coincide with the usual exam dates of GATE," the petitioners had said.

>Read| After Sonepat Centre Hacked in JEE Mains, GATE 2022 Exams Centre Cancelled in the Area

Advertisement

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to MTech courses in IITs, IISER as well as seek jobs in PSUs based on their score and subsequent interview rounds. GATE score is valid for three years after result declaration. Students can download the admit card from the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. They must carry a printout of the hall ticket as without it they will not be allowed to appear for the exams. It is being held for 29 subjects this time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.