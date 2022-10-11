Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme - a new government scheme which claims to provide free laptops to students in class 11 to graduate level courses is a farse. The widely circulated scheme with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a scam which is luring children on the pretense of being a government run scheme.

The government’s fact check body - Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-check has refuted claims made under the so-called scheme. PIB has also warned students to verify the schemes from governemnt websites before applying for any free schemes.

As per the PIB Team, the scheme named ‘Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme 2022’ is fake and is not an initiative of the government.

As per the claim, the Ministry of Education has launched this dedicated web portal to provide laptops, the amount of which will be credited to the students’ bank accounts in one installment within the period of the academic session 2022-23.

“A website ‘pmssgovt.online’ is claiming to offer free laptops to Class XI – graduate students in the name of ‘Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme 2022’. The Website is #Fake. The Government of India is not running any such scheme," PIB tweeted.

The website- – pmssgovt.online is charging Rs 450 as the registration fee for students to participate in the said scheme. It also asks for crucial and sensitive documents including Aadhar Card, Student ID card / Admission Receive, Passport Size Photograph, and Bank Passbook. The websites even mention the model of the laptop being offered under this fake scheme.

Based in National Media Centre, New Delhi, PIB, disseminates information to print, electronic, and web media on government plans, policies, programme initiatives, and achievements.

