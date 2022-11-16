Failure of College Administration: NHRC to Education Ministry, Telangana Govt Over Hyderabad B-School Ragging Case

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the education ministry, Telangana government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) after a B-school student was allegedly ragged, beaten and was forced to chant religious slogans. The NHRC said that the incident is a case of human rights violations due to the sheer negligence, lack of supervision and inherent failure of the college administration to ensure the safety of the students within the campus.

The NHRC added that the incident could have been prevented if measures such as regular interaction and counselling of the students to identify an early indication of ragging and holding surprise inspections were implemented.

The NHRC has sought a report from the chief secretary within six weeks regarding the reasons for the prima facie failure of the institute to take adequate steps to prevent ragging in accordance with the UGC regulation. “He has also been asked to explain whether the victim has been suspended by the college, and if yes, in what circumstances," the NHRC said.

A notice has also been sent to the education ministry and UGC secretaries to submit reports regarding the effective implementation of the recommendations of the Raghavan Committee on the measure of curb ragging. It has also issued a notice to the Telangana director general of police seeking the status of the criminal case registered against the assailants, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the college. “It appears that nothing has improved despite the UGC Regulation on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions way back in 2009," the commission added.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media showing a group of students assaulting one fellow student. As many as eight students were arrested in connection with the case. A case was registered earlier following the victim’s complaint. The police had booked all the accused for ragging under section 307, which is attempt to murder and IPC sections 323, 450 and 506 for criminal intimidation. The college administration have suspended the accused. The institute authorities are under fire for delay in taking action. The Cyberabad police also initiated legal action against nine members of the management of B-school for negligence.

— With PTI inputs

