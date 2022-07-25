Farmer's Daughter Scores 98.8% in CBSE 12th Despite Financial Hardship, Aims at Becoming an IAS Officer to 'Giveback'

Daughter of a farmer, Kanika Kaushik, who hails from a very small town Nathauri, in Saharanpur, UP has emerged as the school topper at the Bulandshahr campus with 98.8 per cent marks in her CBSE Class 12th results.

Kanika, a student of humanities, believes that education is the only way for her family to get out of financial burden and make her economically independent. “My father is a marginal farmer and financial burden has always been there in the family. This awareness made me push myself to study harder. I always knew that if I want security for my family and me, I will have to study and get good marks for them."

While saying that her parents always had her back, she added, “Even though my parents told me how proud they are of my results, they also said that I could have scored 500/500. They said that I am capable of it and get to do better."

Advertisement

Even though my parents told me how proud they are of my results, they also said that I could have scored 500/500, said the topper

The 17-year-old was a student of Vidya Gyan, an academy for economically underprivileged, meritorious students from rural Uttar Pradesh. She has scored 100 out of 100 in History and Psychology. Talking about her aspirations in life she says, “I want to prepare for civil services. As I believe that by choosing that path I can serve my country and people better. I want to help others in need, and payback for all the help I have got."

Kanika, who has also bagged, the Karm fellowship, which will provide her aid to study further, is currently preparing for Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

I want to help others in need, and payback for all the help I have got, says 17-year-old who aims at becoming an IAS officer

Advertisement

Kanika, who loves reading and playing volleyball said, “I made sure to revise everything that I learned at school on the same day." Giving a preparation tip for the upcoming batch she said, “Mostly, students study really hard just right before the exams, I did not do that and would not suggest the same to others as it is unhealthy also. If you regularly revise your classes and be consistent at it, the last-minute stress is less and the preparation is also easy."

After a long wait, CBSE has declared its first-ever two-term based results. Both class 10 and class 12 results have been announced on the same day on July 22. The CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 will be held from February 15 onwards. Around 92.71 per cent of students have passed the examination.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here