Farmers' Protest Against Farm Bills Can Soon be Taught in Schools in Punjab

The year-long protest by the farmers on the border of the national capital will now be taught in school textbooks in Punjab. A chapter about the farmer struggle has been added to the curriculum for class 6 in several private schools in Punjab.

The chapter or the book, however, is yet to receive approval from the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), reported The Times of India. The book Moh Dian Tanda (emotions of affection) features several chapters including one on the farmer protest on page number seven. It has been compiled by a teacher named Jagjit Singh Dhuri and will now be sent to PSEB for approval.

The said chapter contains the history of the farmer struggle with different pictures and the celebration that followed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of repealing the contentious farm law on December 19 last year.

Several questions have been added to the end of the chapter for students to answer. The book, which is currently an individual effort, has been included in the curriculum of Saeba International School, Lehragaga in Bhatinda, and some other schools. The author said that PSEB should give due permission to the book so that the students could learn about the “historic" struggle of the farmers.

The farmer struggle began in protest of three new bills introduced by the union government in 2020. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana left for Delhi for a sit-in protest in November 2020, but were stopped at the various borders of Delhi where they sat with their demands.

The movement was also joined by farmers from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

The protests carried on for over a year with farmers sitting at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders outside Delhi. The government, meanwhile, tried to establish communication with the protesting groups but not much success was attained.

Following a year of negotiation and dialogues, the government finally withdrew the three farm bills ending the protest in December 2021.

