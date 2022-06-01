Farmer’s Son From Jammu Crack Civil Services in First Attempt

Mohd Shabir Gorsi from Poonch district is one of the seven youth from Jammu Division of J&K UT who have cracked the civil services examination, the result of which was declared on May 30. Born in a backward village, Bachiyaan Wali of Poonch district Shabir got his primary education from a local school.

His father Gh. Mohammad, a farmer by profession shifted his children to Poonch town to pursue further education due to frequent movement of terrorist in the village. Shabir completed his bachelor’s degree from University of Jammu and did his masters from Aligarh Muslim University.

Read | Preparing for IAS Exam? List of Free Govt Coaching for Civil Services

Advertisement

Now when Mohd Shabir has cracked the civil services exam the whole village is feeling proud of him. They celebrate the success with his family members. Ghulam Mohammad, father of Mod Shabir while talking to News 18 said that his dream has come true.

He said, “I shifted my children to Poonch because I wanted to save them from effects of militancy and become good citizens. I have put all my efforts to educate Shabir. Many a times I had to work as a laborer to meet the expenses of my children. I am thankful to God that my dream has come true". Razia Bi, Shabir’s sister said that her brother has made the entire area proud by cracking this prestigious exam.

Shabir has cracked civil services examination in the maiden attempt and has got 419th rank.

Read | NIT Warangal Graduate Mantri Mourya Gets AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services After 4 Failed Attempts, Says Persistence is Key

Six other youth from Jammu division cracked the civil services examination 2022. A youth namely Anjit Singh from Thathri area of Doda district figured at 550th rank in the final list. Another youth Asrar Ahmed Kichloo from Bhadarwah area of J&K UT got 287th rank.

Four other youth who cracked this prestigious examination this year belong to Jammu district of J&K UT. The youth from Jammu district who cracked the civil services examination are:- Namneet singh from Jammu (436th rank), Shivani Jangral from Kunjwani Jammu (300th rank)Paarth Gupta from Trikuta Nargar Jammu (72nd rank) & Dwarka Gandhi(412th rank)from Bishnah Jammu. Notably no candidate from Kashmir division could qualify the civil services examination 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.