Farmer's Son Who Studied With Govt Scholarship, Gets AIR 6 in Civil Services, Aims at Serving Society

The son of a farmer, based in Uttar Pradesh who had studied with the help of a government scholarship, which is targeted to help low-income but meritorious students is now set to become an IAS officer. His aim is to serve the society. Continuing his education despite hardships and setbacks, Yaksh Chaudhary is an inspiration for many. A soon-to-be IAS, Yaksh cracked the exam in his third attempt. Unfazed by his failure, Yaksh continued to improve his performance with each attempt at the IAS exam.

In his first attempt in 2019, he could crack the prelims. While in his second attempt he cracked prelims, mains, however, could not clear the interview round and in his third attempt, Yaksh not only cracked the UPSC Civil Service Exam but also got the All India Rank 6.

A native of a village of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, Yaksh has always been studious. Hailing from a middle-class family, Yaksh relied on a government merit-cum-means scholarship to pursue BTech in civil engineering from IIT Guwahati. Unlike many of his peers who took up jobs via campus placement after attaining an IIT degree, he immediately began preparing for the civil services.

“My inspiration comes from my zeal to work for my society. I want to help and solve problems in society and I think I can do so by being part of the administration. I had always wanted to join UPSC and had not opted for MTech or anything else," explains he.

Talking about UPSC CSE preparations, Yaksh said, “I had no strategy but I had combined my preparation process for all three stages of the exam. I focused more on the understanding and the conceptual clarity of the syllabus. I also focused on the answer writing part because that is important in the Mains round," said he.

Among the books he relied on, he named Indian Polity by M Laxmikant, Spectrum books for modern history, basic NCERT for geography, and Mrunal Patel’s notes and videos for economy and geography. For his optional subject, which was sociology, he relied heavily on the Haralambos and Holborn. For the current affairs, he opted for daily news analysis along with newspapers.

When asked about what were the changes he made in the preparation process in the UPSC CSE 2021 attempt and the first two, he explained, “For the Prelims, my preparation process remained almost the same while for Mains, I made a few changes. I incorporated more diagrams in my third attempt as compared to the last attempts. Further, in topics in which I was weak, especially in the sociology part, I covered all the topics thoroughly so as to get a good score. Apart from these, the rest were the same."

In the interview round, Yaksh recalled he was asked questions about sociology and civil engineering. As he was also involved in athletics during his college days, quite a few questions were from there as well as a few questions about the environment were asked.

