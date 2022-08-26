FCI is Hiring for 113 Manager Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,40,000, Registrations Begin Tomorrow

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has shared a recruitment notification for various manager posts. A total of 113 vacancies will be filled under the recruitment drive. According to the notification, candidates will be hired as management trainees for the first six months. Once the training is completed they will be designated as managers. The registration process is scheduled to commence on August 27.

Those who are eligible and willing to apply for the vacancies can do so before September 26 through the official website, fci.gov.in. All the available posts will be filled under different disciplines such as general, depot, civil engineering, movement, accounts, Hindi, technical, and electrical mechanical engineering under north, south, west, east and north-east zone.

Also read| Meet Simala Prasad Who Cracked UPSC CSE in First Attempt by Self-studying, While Working Full-time

Advertisement

FCI recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared graduation or CA with masters degree and have relevant work experience. For detailed information on the eligibility criteria, aspirants are advised to go through the official notification shared by the corporation.

Age limit: In order to be eligible for the posts of manager (Hindi) candidates, must be under the age of 35 years whereas candidates applying for the other posts should not be more than the age of 28 years.

FCI recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to FCI portal

Step 2: Click on recruitment notification

Step 3: Register, fill in the form

Step 4: Save acknowledgement form

FCI recruitment 2022: Selection process

Advertisement

Candidates will be selected for the manager posts based on their performance in an online test, interview and training. On the other hand selection of candidates for manager (Hindi) posts will be done on the basis of online test and interview.

FCI recruitment 2022: Salary

At the time of training, candidates will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 40,000. The trainees will be considered to work as full-time managers in the IDA pay scale of Rs 40000 - Rs 140000, after successfully completing the six months of training. Since there will be no training in the case of managers (Hindi), they will be directly appointed as managers and will be receiving the same IDA pay scale.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here