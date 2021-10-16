FCI Punjab to Recruit Watchmen, 860 Vacancies for 8th Pass, Salary up to Rs 64,000

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for the recruitment for 860 vacant seats of watchmen in its various depots and offices in Punjab. The application form has to be submitted online only at the official portal of FCI — fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Candidates fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria can fill in the online application form by November 10.

Out of the total vacancies, 345 are available for the unreserved category, 86 for EWS, 180 for OBC, and 249 vacancies are for SC candidates.

>FCI Punjab Watchmen Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Advertisement

Educational qualification: The candidates must have passed class 8 or middle school from any recognised board. However, the ex-contractual security guards should be class 5 pass.

Age limit: Candidates must be within 18 to 25 years.

>FCI Punjab Watchmen Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of FCI

Step 2: Go to the new registration link and fill in the essential details to complete the process

Step 3: Save the user id and password and fill in the online application form

Step 4: Upload the photographs, signature and other required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee of Rs 250 and save the confirmation page for further reference

>FCI Punjab Watchmen Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of applicants will be done through a written test followed by a physical endurance test. The written test will comprise 120 multiple choice type questions from general knowledge, current affairs, reasoning, English language and numerical ability. The duration of the test will be 90 minutes. Applicants must note that each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking for any wrong attempt. The language of the written test question paper will be English, Hindi and Punjabi.

Only those who qualify the physical endurance test will be called for final selection. The final merit list will then be prepared using both the written and physical exam marks. The qualifying marks for the written test is 40 per cent. PwBD candidates will be exempted from the physical test. The admit card will be available 15 days prior to the exam.

>FCI Punjab Watchmen Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 23,300 to Rs 64000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.