Few Hours to Telangana Teacher Eligibility Exam, Confusion Prevails Among Disabled Students Over Scribe Availability

Telangana Education Department is all set to conduct the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 on June 12, Sunday. While the state education department claims that everything is in place to conduct the exams, scores of candidates, mostly belonging to the differently-abled category claim otherwise. Several candidates across different districts of the state claim that just one day is left for the exam and there is no clarity on what candidates, with a disability, have to do to avail the scribes.

Speaking to News18, a candidate from Rangareddy district in Telangana, B Triveni, said, “Just one day is left for the exam and I do not know how will I be able to take the exam. There is no information given on the admit card about the scribe’s availability. It is only mentioned that candidates with 40 per cent disability can avail scribes, while it is not mentioned if we can get our own scribe or will it be provided by the department."

“Additionally, there is no mention of the required qualification of the scribe. It is not clear if a scribe of any qualification can write the exam or not. While I have prepared for the exam, I am not even sure if I will be able to take it," lamented Triveni.

Another student from the Medchal district, Anuradha (name changed on request) said, “As there was no information provided on the official website of the education department regarding the scribe’s availability and qualification, I had arranged for one by myself. However, due to the ongoing confusion among other blind candidates over the scribe, today I called my exam center helpdesk and I was told that I will not be allowed to get my own scribe."

Anuradha said that she was told that a scribe who is a class 9th student will be provided to all disabled candidates on the day of the exam. She claims that this has added to her anxiety as she is now worried that “how will a class 9 students can be considered to be her scribe."

She says, “This is not a board exam. The scribe should at least be a 12th pass, who can at least read the paper and write it properly." She adds that this is a complete injustice to blind people or other disabled candidates. “Firstly we do not have proper study material to prepare for the exam and complete the abled students, and then on top of it we are being given scribes who are underqualified to even write our exams."

Another visually disabled candidate from Srilisala district, told News18, “The helpdesk in different districts are giving different information. Some claim that candidates can get their scribe while others say that it is not allowed. I was told that I can get a scribe if the scribe is class 9 qualified, but I will have to get a pro-bobo certificate. Summer vacations are going on in schools and tomorrow is a Saturday, how and where will I get a certificate from."

News18 tried to call some of the district helpdesk numbers to verify the claims. An operator from the Hyderabad helpdesk said that candidates will have to go to the exam center a day before the exams to inform the administration that they require a scribe and then they will be allocated a scribe. Meanwhile, Khammam help desk said, the candidates can get their scribes but they have to be only class 9 qualified. However, Hyderabad’s helpdesk claimed that candidates cannot get their scribe and the only department will provide a scribe to disabled candidates.

Srinivas Reddy, a trainer at the Hyderabad chapter of the National Institute for Visually Impaired said, “For the Central Teachers Eligibility Test the guidelines clearly state that disabled candidates can get any scribe of any qualification for the exam. While for the Telangana TET there are no guidelines."

“We urge the state government we give proper guidelines for the scribe and keep them the same as the central guidelines for the ease of the aspirants," he added.

Clearing the confusion TET convenor Radha Reddy said, “Students can not get their own scribes. If the candidate has requested a scribe in their application form they will get one at the exam center. Those candidates who fit the disability criteria will get a scribe." She added, For paper 1, candidates will get a scribe who is class 9th qualified, whereas, for paper 2, they will get a scribe who is inter pass."

When asked about the prevailing confusion among the candidates, she said, “Candidates were already informed and so were the helpdesk at all districts. There is no confusion about the same."

This year a total of 6,26,928 candidates registered for the TS TET 2022. As per the, State Council of Educational Research and Training, of the total, 3,50,205 candidates applied for the paper-I and 2,76,723 for paper-II of the test.

The TS TET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 12 in 33 districts. The paper-I will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and paper-II from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The paper-I is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V and paper-II is for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates who intend to be teachers for all vlasses from I to VIII should appear for both papers. The government has recently extended the validity of the TET certificates for life. The TET scores are given 20 per cent weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test in the State.

