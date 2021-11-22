File E-complaint from Your Phone Now: Unique Cyber Security App Developed by KL University Student

A group of students from the KL Deemed-to-be University has developed a ‘Cyber Security app’ that offers features like e-complaint filing, cyber internships, cyber consultation, etc. The> cyber alert> app is available in English and Telugu. This app is simple, convenient, and absolutely crucial to ensure one’s digital security, claims the university.

D Rahul Shashank, a final year student at College of Law, KL Deemed-to-be University, pursuing his bachelor’s degree in BBA, LLB developed the app to assist users in every step of their journey in safeguarding their digital identity.

The app alerts the users before they fall victim to them. A perfect amalgamation of information, guidance, and solution, the Cyber Alert app boasts several features that provide the user, an understanding of cybercrime and ways to tackle it. The app has other features including cyber complaint filing. Using this feature a user can file a cyber complaint through the e-filing link which is provided with the disclaimers in the application.

One can check the status of a case that has been filed through this application. The app also provides study material on cyber security and cyber laws, IT Act 2000 and IT Act 2008, cyber forms, and the latest cyber security news. It will also help the user with the best opportunity for internships and workshops in cyber security.

Additionally, a list of the cyber police stations is also available on the app to help users find the nearest cyber police stations by enabling the GPS / location. The app also has ‘Cyber Legal Aid’ which is divided into two sub modules namely cyber expert consultancy and cyber volunteer.

“Often, unauthorised access to your private information goes undetected by the common users. The increased number of cyber-attacks during the pandemic propelled us to launch the app. The University was quite confident in this venture and supported our journey throughout. We are grateful for the mentorship and guidance provided by the faculty," explained Shashank.

