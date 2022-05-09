Final Year MBBS Student Dies After Shooting Self with Father's Gun in Haryana's Karnal

A final year MBBS student died on Sunday after allegedly shooting himself in the head with his father’s licensed gun in Haryana’s Karnal district, police said. The parents of the 23-year-old man, identified as Aryaman, are doctors and run a private clinic, said Station House Officer, Nissing police station, Inspector Ajaib Singh.

“Aryaman took the 12 bore licensed rifle of his father and shot himself in the head. He was pursuing final year MBBS from a medical college in Bengaluru and had come home last month," he said. “He was undergoing psychiatric treatment at a hospital in Gurugram," he said.

At the time of the incident, his parents were seeing some patients on the ground floor of the house, the police said. “Aryaman bolted his room from inside, took his father’s gun and shot himself. His family said there was no indication that Aryaman was upset about anything and that he would take the extreme step," he said. His two sisters are married and settled in the USA, he said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

