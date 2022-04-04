Final Year MBBS Students Protest Conducting Exams Say Haven’t Got Enough Clinical Classes

Final year MBBS students of various medical colleges in Kerala are protesting against the conduction of exams. They allege that have not been given enough clinical classes. About 70 per cent of the students boycotted the first exam on March 31st. Kerala university of health sciences vice-chancellor alleges that students did not write their exams because there is false propaganda being carried out.

The Kerala high court is considering their case today. About 2500 students have approached the court stating that the exam should be postponed and in the meanwhile, they should be provided with more clinical classes. A total of 3600 students have registered for writing the final year exams.

According to the students they are supposed to have clinical classes for 792 hours but on average, they have got only about 500 hours. A final year student said, “our classes for the final year began only in August-September. Usually, it begins in June. So this year the classes were only for about six months. We are not prepared for the exams. We need those clinical classes."

Advertisement

Read | Fewer Offs, Foundation Course Subsumed to Finish MBBS Timely Amid Delayed Admissions

Once the tentative dates were fixed they had approached the Kerala university of health sciences but they did not get any respite. After that, the students approached the Kerala high court but initially, the petitions of 37 students were disposed of as they will be able to write the supplementary exam. It was after that about 2500 students approached the Kerala high court.

Meanwhile, DR Mohanan Kunnummal, vice-chancellor of Kerala university of health sciences alleged that there is some false propaganda by some advocates and students and this has led to the low attendance in the first exam.

Dr Mohanan said, “many students and parents have now approached me saying that they were cheated by this false propaganda that depending on the attendance of the first exam the exam will be rescheduled. Many were forced to boycott the first exam. Now students have approached me asking if the first exam can be rescheduled for them. “

Advertisement

On the allegation by the students that they were not given enough clinical classes the vice-chancellor said that the principals of all medical colleges have forwarded the list of students and they have said that they were given enough clinical classes.

Dr Mohanan also said that there is no need to reschedule the exam as they are conducting the exam according to national medical council rules and all other universities in the country except Telangana have conducted the exams.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.