FIR Lodged Against Unidentified Men Who Climbed Walls to Enter Miranda House Fest, Harass Women

After some students of Delhi University’s all-women Miranda House alleged several men climbed the college walls and gates to witness an open Diwali fest on the campus, and indulged in “cat-calling and sexist sloganeering", Delhi Police on Monday said that they have taken a suo moto cognizance of the case.

The Police was alerted after videos shot by college girls went viral. The students of the prestigious college shared multiple videos on social media in which some men are seen purportedly scaling the boundary wall, roaming around on the campus, and raising slogans.

A senior police official said that the video was of October 14. On that day, the Diwali festival was being organized at the college campus, The festival was open to only the girl students, but the boys entered the college after they came to know about the fest.

There was no response from the college administration despite multiple attempts, claim students. A student claimed in a tweet they were subjected to “catcalling and sexist sloganeering" during the events on Friday as the men allegedly entered the campus forcibly. “Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Catcalling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they outdo themselves every time," a student tweeted.

Another student alleged many attendees entered classrooms and responded rudely. “Men from Ramjas College with their sexist slogan, ‘Ramjas ka Naara hai, Miranda poora hamara hai’. (Ramjas’ slogan, all of Miranda is ours. Despicable," she added.

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal also took to Twitter and raised questions about the safety and security of the girl students.

“This is a security breach as boys are entering Delhi University’s Miranda College. They are climbing the college’s boundary wall. A number of molestation complaints were reported after the boys entered the college," she tweeted.

Maliwal said that they have issued a notice to the Delhi Police and college administration regarding the incident.

The Delhi Police said that they were looking into the matter and a team was formed to identify the accused men who climbed over the wall and a gate.

