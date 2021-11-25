First Batch of Masters’ Union B-School Gets Average Package of Rs 29.12 lakhs

Masters’ Union School of Business - a newly-set up private college has seen one of the highest average packages amongst its contemporaries. The first batch of 16-month on-campus, Post Graduation in Technology and Business Management (PGP-TBM) programme, has received an average package of Rs 29.12 lakhs. This is a higher package than all Indian B-schools including IIMs and ISB, this year.

The placement report of Masters’ Union has been audited by Brickworks Analytics, the rating and auditing agency that audits the placement reports of leading IIMs as well.

Consulting giants BCG, Bain & Company; tech majors Microsoft, Virtusa and CISCO and several Indian startups including Razorpay & Unacademy were among the biggest recruiters. While the top 10% of the batch has landed a package upwards of Rs. 43.66 lakhs and top 50% was at Rs. 36.12 lakhs, even the bottom 10% have landed a package upwards of Rs. 19 lakhs. The average package for freshers also stands at Rs 23 lakhs.

Consulting companies like BCG, Bain, EY and others have hired around 13.28% of the cohort. Given the tech focus at Masters’ Union, Product & Program Management roles were much in demand, with more than one-third of the batch bagging such roles. Remarkably, 12 per cent of students landed the new economy roles of Chief of Staff/ Executive in Residence with founders in leading startups like Neemans, Sequoia funded OneCode, and AgNext. Apart from placements and in keeping with recent trends, 7 per cent of the cohort has started their own startups and have raised VC funds.

Masters Union launched its first cohort in 2020 with the unique proposition of students being taught and mentored by CEOs, CXO’s, top academicians across disciplines, members of the parliament and other practitioners of similar credentials. Some of the mentors associated with Masters’ Union include Narendra Jadhav, former Chief Economist, RBI, Shashi Tharoor (MP), Rajat Mathur (MD, Morgan Stanley), Captain Raghu Raman, Former President, Reliance Industries Ltd,, Arun Malhotra, former MD, Nissan India and, Elkana Ezekiel former CMO, Samsung Electronics.

Pratham Mittal, Director, Masters’ Union, said, “Masters’ Union is unique in many ways, including how its curriculum blends business education and technology and how each of our students is mentored by a veteran industry leader or a seasoned public leader. We are very excited to announce the placement of our first cohort. Our package is the highest among all B-schools, which validates the practitioner-led model we follow. Our students have been selected at some of the coveted institutions, many of which only hire from select IIMs."

