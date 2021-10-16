First Lady Donates Rs 5 Lakh to Underprivilege Girls at Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi School

First Lady of India Savita Kovind presented a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to Shri Laxmi Das and Shri Shyam Suri of Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya. The money is aimed at helping girl students from weaker sections of the society studying in this school. The money will be used for the maintenance of the hostel and for the purchase of books and warm clothes among other necessities for the girl students.

A group of girl students from Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya, Ishwar Nagar, New Delhi met the first lady at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, on October 11. The students also presented a cultural program including singing devotional songs and cultural dance. Before the program, all the students were also given a guided tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan in which they were given information about the history, architecture etc. of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Advertisement

There are about 800 girl students in Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya out of which about 150 stay in a hostel which is only for Scheduled Caste (SC) girls. The school has classes from KG to 12t and is affiliated with CBSE.

Prominent guests on this occasion included – Vice-President of Harijan Sevak Sangh, Lakshmi Das, Shyam Suri, an integral part of the management of the school and Anita Sharma, Vice-Principal of Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya, Ishwar Nagar Vidyalaya. The Harijan Sevak Sangh was founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932 and to envision their values, the Harijan Sevak Sangh established the Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya in 1944.

The school was established by Gandhiji’s close followers in 1944, soon after the death of Mahatma Gandhi’s wife, Kasturba Gandhi, with the aim of providing quality education to girls from poor families.

Sahyog, an organization founded and run by Swati Kovind, has been working closely with the school for the past few years to provide health care and other essentials to girl students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.