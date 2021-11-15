First-of-its-kind 'Virtual' Book Fair Launched for Delhi Govt Schools

A first-of-its-kind “virtual" book fair was organised for government schools across the national capital on Sunday. The book fair, inaugurated by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia via a video conference, enables the government schools in the city to select books for their libraries online.

The government has allocated Rs 9 crore to 1,031 schools for purchasing books this year, said Sisodia. As many as 8,000 books and titles from a panel of over 220 publishers will be showcased in the book fair till December 1.

“It is for the first time in the country that all the schools of a State are participating in such a virtual book fair together. Books play a big role in the all-around development of children. Realising its importance, the Delhi government has made very important changes in the libraries of government schools of Delhi in four-five years," said Sisodia, in a statement.

The online module of this program has been designed in such a way that all the teachers and students can take a virtual tour by visiting the website of the Directorate of Education (DoE). For the stock of the library, a scrutiny committee decides whether the books are worth purchasing and if they are useful for the library or not.

“The schools and students can also give their suggestions regarding the books of their choice on the website. The objective of this programme is to ensure active participation in various academic activities, especially in the selection of books for the schools for their libraries," Sisodia added.

