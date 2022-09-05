First Rank Rivalry: Classmate's Mother Imprisoned for Poisoning 13-year-old Boy in Karaikal

In a horrific event that took place in Karaikal city of Puducherry region, a mother has been accused of murdering her daughter’s classmate as the boy secured higher marks on the school exam than her daughter. The woman had poisoned the 13-year-old boy, according to police, because she could not stand the fact that the boy performed far better than her daughter in the exam, securing the first rank and her daughter stood second. Police have arrested and imprisoned the woman.

The alleged offender has been identified as Sahayarani Victoria, whose daughter is enrolled in class 8 at a private school in Karaikal, as per the reports. She reportedly combined poison with a cold drink and delivered it to the school security guard, requesting him to give it to Bala Manikandan, a classmate of her daughter who had been getting better grades than her own.

Advertisement

However, the woman reportedly told the guard that she is Manikandan’s relative and was apparently asked by Manikandan’s mother to give the bag of cold drinks to the guard. Believing this, the security guard handed over the drink and Manikandan drank the refreshing beverage in the school.

On the day of the incident, Bala Manikandan had gone to school for the annual day rehearsal held on September 3, according to his father Rajendran. The teen began vomiting after he got home in the afternoon. According to his father, Manikandan informed his parents that he has been vomiting ever since the school watchman handed him a cold drink. Immediately, he was rushed to the neighboring Karaikal Government hospital, wherein the doctors made efforts to save his life, but the student passed away while receiving treatment on September 4.

Meanwhile, the school notified the parents that Manikandan had received the drink that the parents had sent. On the other hand, the parents claimed that they did not provide their son Manikandan with a cool beverage for school. When the parents asked the school watchman for more information, he responded that a person claiming to be a relative of Bala Manikandan had asked him to give the drink to the student.

Advertisement

After reviewing the CCTV footage from the areas around the school, the police registered a case and arrested the suspect, who was identified as Sahayarani Victoria. During the investigation, the accused admitted to the crime and confessed that she had decided to poison the teen as she could not bear the fact that Manikandan had been continuously outperforming her daughter academically.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the woman had been jailed and the police are also attempting to determine whether the accused woman committed the crime on her own or with others. The deceased boy is the son of Rajendran and Malathi who lives in Nehru colony in Karaikal.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here