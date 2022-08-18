First-year Engineering Students Can Get Scholarship Worth Rs 75,000, How to Apply

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India Limited announced H.O.P.E engineering scholarship programme that will provide up to Rs 75,000 in financial aid to engineering students from economically weaker sections of society. The online application for the scholarship started on August 12, and will continue till September 15.

The scholarship open for students from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Implemented by Buddy4Study, those with an annual family income of less than Rs 5,00,000 can apply. Furthermore, children of employees of Schaeffler India or Buddy4Study are not eligible for this scholarship programme. Results of the scholarship programme are tentatively scheduled to be announced in October.

H.O.P.E Engineering scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have scored more than 60 per cent marks in class 12 with science stream, in academic session 2021-22. Only applicants enrolled in first year of the engineering programme at any state or UGC recognised colleges in India can apply. Engineering branches such as electronics, electrical, telecommunication, metallurgy, IT, mechanical, production, instrumentation, mechatronics and automobile will be given preference.

H.O.P.E Engineering scholarship: Documents required

— Passport size photograph

— Aadhaar Card

— Family income proof

— Bank passbook

— Class 10 marksheet

— Class 12 marksheet

— Admission letter

— Latest school/college fee receipt

H.O.P.E Engineering scholarship: How to apply

Step 1. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button on the official website of Buddy4Study created for the H.O.P.E Engineering scholarship programme

Step 2. Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land onto the ‘Application Form Page’. If not registered, you can register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

Step 3. You will be redirected to the ‘Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship’ application form page.

Step 4. Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Step 5. Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Step 6. Upload relevant documents.

Step 7. Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

Step 8. If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process

H.O.P.E Engineering scholarship: Selection process

The selection for this scholarship will be done through a multi-stage process. The first stage includes initial shortlisting of applicants based on completed applications, next document verification for shortlisted students, a telephonic interview (10-15 minutes) for final selection. Schaeffler India may add or remove any number of steps in the process mentioned above to optimize the selection process, it said.

Schaeffler India HR Vice President, Santanu Ghosha said, “The H.O.P.E. scholarship initiative is enabling empowerment through our CSR programme. We believe the brightest minds deserve to shine and empowering them with the right opportunities aligns with our purpose to advance the society and community for a better quality of life. This is our 4th consecutive year and we continue to see great results from this programme."

