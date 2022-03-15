FMGE 2022 Registrations Begin at nbe.edu.in, Exam on June 4

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2022 registration process has begun. Eligible candidates willing to apply can do so on the official website of National Board of Examinations (NBE) — nbe.edu.in. The application process will continue till April 4. Candidates will be allowed to edit the FMGE 2022 application forms from April 8 to 12.

This Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on June 4 across various centres in the country. The admit cards will be issued on May 27. The results will be declared on June 30. Candidates willing to apply must have qualified the final examination for their primary medical qualification — MBBS or equivalent degree on or before April 30 and must submit a proof of passing the same while applying for the FMGE, the notice read.

FMGE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2: Click on the FMGE 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on application link

Step 4: Register yourself, fill the form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay the registration fees. Submit

Step 6: Download and take a print our of the filled form for future references

FMGE 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 7080 for all candidates across categories.

FMGE 2022: Exam pattern

The examination consists of one paper, comprising of 300 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in English language only. It will have two parts. The part I exam will be held from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second one from 2 to 4.30 pm. There will be no negative marking. A demo test will be available for the candidates to familiarise themselves with exam format at the official website.

Candidates must ensure before submission of online application form that they qualify the final examination for their primary medical qualification by the prescribed cut-off date and their primary medical qualification must be confirmed by the concerned Indian Embassy, “to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated. If it is found at any point of time that their primary medical qualification is not recognized, the candidature/result shall be cancelled/ deemed to be cancelled," reads the official notice.

