The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the pass certificates for candidates who qualified in the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination or FMGE December 2022 session in person from Monday, March 6. Candidates can download their entry slips from the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. It is to be noted that the date and time for collecting the pass certificates will be mentioned on the entry slip.

“The pass certificates shall be issued at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) office at PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi from March 6 to April 15 as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each individual candidate," the official notice shared by NBEMS reads.

While collecting the pass certificates, students are advised to bring all their original documents as prescribed. Only after producing the original documents and completing the verification of identity process, the pass certificates will be issued by the Board. Candidates should keep in mind that the pass certificate will not be issued to any authorised representative or any other person other than the applicant themselves.

Advertisement

FMGE December 2022 Session: How to download the entry slip

Step 1: Go to NBEMS’s official website - natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the notification link provided for pass certificates.

Step 3: As the official notice opens, click on the link that reads – “Click here to download entry slip".

Step 4: On the new page, enter the credentials such as roll number and date of birth (DoB). Then click submit.

Step 5: Check and download the entry slip.

Step 6: Carry a printout of the “Entry Slip" to seek entry at the NBEMS office.

Advertisement

Those who fail to collect their pass certificates on the assigned date or time will not be entertained on any other day of their choice. Such candidates are required to seek prior approval of the Board for a revised schedule for the collection of pass certificates by sending a request to the Communication Web Portal (CWP) of NBEMS. For any query or request, candidates can write to the board at its communication web portal. To avoid any crowding at the office, candidates are advised to report as per the assigned time slot.

Read all the Latest Education News here