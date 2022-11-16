FMGE December 2022 Postponed to January 20 Due to MCD Elections in Delhi

The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) for December 2022 has been revised by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). As per new schedule the examination will be held on January 20. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on December 4. The decision to postpone the FMGE 2022 was taken in the wake of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections which are scheduled to be held on December 4.

“Pursuant to the announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission to be held on 4th December 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of FMGE December 2022 now on 20th January 2023", reads the official notification.

The notification further added, “The FMGE December 2022, therefore, will now be held on 20th January 2023 at timings indicated in the information bulletin for FMGE December 2022 ."

The examination board has also extended the deadline to rectify the application and upload the remaining documents till December 15. “Deficiency related to documents uploaded (Proof of possessing Primary Medical Qualification, attestation of Primary Medical Qualification certificate by Indian Embassy concerned/apostille, Eligibility Certificate/Admission Letter, Identity Proof of Citizenship etc) can now be rectified by 15th December 2022," the official NBE notice read.

Candidates will be able to access the demo test tentatively from January 10 onwards. The FMGE December 2022 admit cards will be released on January 13. The FMGE December 2022 result will be declared by February 10.

Candidates who have completed their MBBS outside India and now wish to practice medicine in India or pursue a post-graduation must appear for the FMGE test conducted by NBE. The FMGE is conducted twice a year for the students seeking provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine.

