FMGE December 2022 Result Out, Where and How to Check

FMGE 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results using their application number and password at nbe.edu.in and, natboard.edu.in

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 16:19 IST

New Delhi, India

FMGE Dec 2022 scorecards to be made available from Feb 5 (Representative image)
FMGE Dec 2022 scorecards to be made available from Feb 5 (Representative image)

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination or FMGE 2022 result has been released by the National Board of Education in Medical Examination (NBE) on the official website at nbe.edu.in and, natboard.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results using their application number and password.

“The result of FMGE December 2021 indicating the score obtained by the candidates has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in," reads the official notice.

The FMGE 2022 scorecards can be downloaded on or after February 5, as per the official notice. “Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required," the notice added.

FMGE Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the FMGE (Screening Test) December 2022 Session link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Your result will appear

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further use

NBE has withheld the results of a few candidates, whose face ID is under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept, the notice stated. The FMGE 2022 exam ended on January 20. It was held in the multiple choice question format for a total duration of three hours.

Read all the Latest Education News here

first published: February 04, 2023, 15:58 IST
last updated: February 04, 2023, 16:19 IST
