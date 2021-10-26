Foreigners Taking Up Online Courses on Vedas, Ancient Indian Science Launched by Gujarat Tech University

Keen to learn more about Vedas, Upanishads, Kautilya’s Arthashastra and the progress made by ancient Indian science and technology, people from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Tanzania and Australia have joined online courses launched recently by a state university here in Gujarat, officials said Sunday. The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has received enrollment from a total of 889 students for its first batch of 12 online certificate courses of three-month duration related to ancient Indian knowledge systems.

Apart from students from 21 Indian states, those from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Tanzania and Australia have also joined the courses launched last month jointly by the GTU Center for Indian Knowledge Systems called ‘Dharohar’, and the Bhishma School of Indic Studies, an organisation working to spread "ancient Indian wisdom," officials said. The courses deal with subjects like Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, ancient Indian science and technology, architecture, arts, culture and traditions, Kautilya’s Arthashastra and political science, Indian kings and emperors, Dharma and religions, classic literature, and global footprints of the Indian diaspora.

According to officials conducting the courses, the topic ‘Study of Vedas’ has been the first choice for admission, with 238 people have enrolled for the same. ‘Arthashastra and Political Science’ of Kautilya and ‘Ancient Indian Science and Technology’ are the second and third choice, respectively, in terms of their popularity based on the number of enrollment, they said.

While the exact number of students from abroad who have enrolled for the course was not provided, officials said that a majority from Saudi Arabia have opted for ’Arthashastra and Political Science’ and ’Study of Vedas’, while those from Australia have opted for the ’Study of Vedas’ and ’Ancient Indian Science and Technology.’ A majority of people from Kuwait and Tanzania have opted for the ’Study of Upanishads,’ they said.

“The New Education Policy lays an emphasis on ancient Indian knowledge system and traditions, and a lot of people are keen on gaining better knowledge on subjects like Vedas, Upanishads, Arthashastra, ancient Indian science and technology, etc.," said Prashant Kunjadiya, secretary of Vigyan Gurjari, the Gujarat chapter of Vigyan Bharati, which works to promote indigenous science. Vigyan Gurjari facilitated the launch of the course at GTU, Kunjadiya told PTI.

He said people have responded positively as these courses are open to all, irrespective of any limitation of age or degrees. "There are many such courses on offer elsewhere, but people are more attracted towards these courses as the reputed university (GTU) is offering certificates after their completion," he said. These courses, GTU officials said, will enable students to spread the knowledge of India’s ancient culture and science.

