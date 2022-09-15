Former WB Board President Arrested by CBI in SSC Teacher Recruitment Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested the former president of the West Bengal Secondary Education Board Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

While some members at West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had allegedly illegally recommended appointments from expired panels and candidates outside the merit list, it was the members of the secondary education board who converted those recommendations into actual appointments, the investigation revealed.

Gangopadhyay who was the appointing authority for teachers in group C, and D recruitment was head of the board for the period in question was found to have been following corrupt practices, according to the investigating agency. He was questioned at CBI’s Nizam Palace office and was arrested soon after.

Gangopadhyay has been taken to SSKM Hospital for a mandatory medical check-up and would be produced in court on September 16.

Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee has also been arrested in the case. During his hearing, he broke down before the court and said that he was a “victim of political conspiracy".

The CBI and the ED have been conducting parallel probes into the teacher recruitment scam. According to the report of a committee formed by the Calcutta HC, it stated that illegal appointments were made, on recommendations of the School Service Commission (SSC), in institutes run or aided by the West Bengal government in the past few years.

