Four IIIT Naya Raipur Students Selected For Internship at Goldman Sachs

Four BTech pre-final year students of IIIT Naya Raipur, Gaurav Mundada, Yogesh Kumar, Anurav Gupta, and Nishanth Addagatla have been selected for summer analyst internship at Goldman Sachs, American multinational investment bank and financial services company. The students will be joining the global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm from May 2022 onwards for two months.

The four has been selected after a rigorous process that consisted of multiple rounds. While the first round was based on questions including aptitude, language, and mathematics, the second round included coding, mathematics, and computer science theory questions. The round three and four were a series of technical and HR interviews, respectively. Thousands of students across India has sat for the exam of which the four have been also selected.

Read| >CBSE to UP Boards to RBSE: Know Status of Board Exams 2022, Result Dates

Advertisement

For the preparation of the exams, the selected students solved coding questions regularly on Leetcode, Codeforces, and Codechef, claimed the students. They also took help from the notes from taught at IIIT Naya Raipur.

Giving tips to others for preparing for such internships, the selected students said that to achieve good internship opportunities, students should focus on building good projects, actively practice competitive coding, and solve data structure and algorithms questions, claimed the press release.

Students mentioned that the project-focused curriculum and skill-oriented pedagogy of IIIT Naya Raipur had prepared them well. IIITNR Director Dr. Pradeep Kumar Sinha congratulated the students and wished them luck for their bright future.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.