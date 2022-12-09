Four Students of Engineering College in Mangaluru Suspended After Dancing in Burqa

As many as four students of St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru were suspended for dancing in burqa to Bollywood song at informal event of students association. A video of the students dancing to the song Fevicol Se went viral which created a stir on social media.

According to St Joseph Engineering College, the four students of the Muslim community had barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural and was not part of the approved programme of the school.

Advertisement

“The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural," the school authorities said.

“It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone," the authorities added.

Earlier, this year an invigilator, Noor Fahima, was suspended for wearing hijab to the Karnataka SSLC exams. Fahima was the invigilator at the KTSV School in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government had earlier asked students to follow the uniform norms during the board exams. Students were banned from wearing hijab in schools after a verdict of the high court restricting students from wearing the same.

Read all the Latest Education News here