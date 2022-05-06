France Plans to Have 20,000 Indian Students by 2025 to Study in Country: Joint Statement

France plans to have 20,000 Indian students by 2025 to study in the country which will create opportunities for new businesses, start-ups and innovation between the two countries, according to a joint statement issued by the two countries. The statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron here on Wednesday said that India and France also discussed ways to jointly increase the mobility of students, professionals and skilled workers while strengthening their efforts to combat irregular migration between the two countries.

“Recognising the benefit of bilateral student mobility, France maintains the objective of 20,000 Indian students by 2025 which will create opportunities for new businesses, start-ups and innovation between the two countries," the statement said. In 2019, 10,000 Indian students chose to pursue higher studies in France.

In 2020 and 2021, France welcomed Indian students and provided special assistance to help them through the COVID situation, according to latest figures from the website of the French Embassy in New Delhi. Both sides will also continue to work jointly to increase the mobility of students, graduates, professionals and skilled workers while strengthening their efforts to combat irregular migration, the statement said.

The two countries are fully committed to pursuing the implementation of the Partnership Agreement on Migration and Mobility, which entered into force on October 1, 2021, it said. The agreement aims to facilitate temporary circular migration based on mobility and the encouragement for a return of skills to the home country.

Prime Minister Modi, who was in Paris for the final leg of his 3-nation tour, discussed with French President Macron issues of bilateral and mutual interests as well as regional and global developments. Prime Minister Modi left for home early on Thursday after concluding his European tour during which he held a series of bilateral meetings in Germany and Denmark to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, energy and green technology.

