Free Coaching for IBPS Clerk 2022, Here's How to Get Your Dream Job

Learning and assessment platform Oliveboard has launched a mega scholarship drive for aspirants of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) clerk. Through this, meritorious aspirants of the banking exam will have to take a test free of cost and if they clear it, they can avail the scholarship to further prepared for the exam. As many as 100 students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society will be given 100 per cent scholarship on the platform’s ‘Banking Super Elite’ plan for a period of six months.

Through this initiative, the platform will provide every student with up to 60 per cent assured scholarship on attempting the test. Additionally, students will also be provided with all India ranking. To avail 100 per cent scholarship, students from economically weaker backgrounds need to submit their income proof certificate after attempting the test.

The scholarship test will be conducted on July 13 and 14 on the platform’s website and mobile application. Oliveboard will verify the students’ scores, documents and process the 100 per cent scholarship within seven working days after the test.

"Oliveboard launches Mega Scholarship Drive for IBPS Clerk 2022 aspirants. It is an initiative by Oliveboard to reward meritorious aspirants preparing for India's toughest recruitment exams."

Abhishek Patil, CEO, Co-Founder, Oliveboard said, ‘’IBPS Clerk brings in fierce competition among aspirants looking to start a career with Public Sector Banks. To help aspirants achieve that, we are here with one of the biggest scholarship drives- ‘Mega Scholarship for IBPS Clerk 2022’. Through this initiative, we also want to reach out to the students from economically weaker sections of the society who are deprived of quality education. This scholarship test will not only be a tool to prepare for the exam but also provide 100 per cent scholarship to eligible aspirants for further preparation.’’

