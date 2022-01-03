Free Crash Course for JEE Main Aspirants, Here's How to Access Study Material

Edtech company, Extramarks has launched a free online crash course #JEEtKiTaiyaari to help students prepare for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. Commencing today, January 3, students will be able to access the study material on the edtech’s JEE YouTube channel and learning app. The sessions will be conducted by top-ranking JEE experts and faculty for physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

“The ongoing pandemic has affected the preparation of thousands of students studying offline, and hence Extramarks is going an extra mile to offer free access to JEE prep material via Extramarks JEE YouTube channel and Extramarks - The Learning App," said the edtech organisation.

>Also read| IIT, NIT Admissions: How to Start Preparing for Dream Engineering College

Advertisement

Designed by JEE experienced faculty and experts at Extramarks, the crash course will revise the entire syllabus in just 70 days with more than 115 hours of live sessions, over 13 complimentary mock tests, and more than 70 practice worksheets for concept clarity at zero cost. The live sessions will be bilingual — English and Hindi.

Additionally, the JEE crash course content has been curated using the combined experience of over 50 IITians and NITians and will feature different topics, time management skills, concept clarity, and how to handle difficult questions, the official notice reads.

The experts will be touching upon the basics of all priority topics for extra preparation and polishing concepts, for students of all levels of preparation — beginner, intermediate or advanced, claims the edtech. The experts will also be sharing tips and tricks, doubt solving, and error analysis to get students exam-ready.

>Read| Ahead of JEE Main 2022 Notification, Students Demand 4 Attempts, Relaxation in Board Marks

Venkat Phanikiran, Chief Academic Officer, Extramarks Education said, “It’s a matter of fact, a meagre 0.5 per cent of all JEE candidates are able to secure their seats in prestigious IITs, NITs & GFTIs. Considering the deficient selection ratio, all JEE aspirants need a guided & well-researched approach in preparation. The narrow time availability to encompass a huge JEE syllabus needs to be strategically addressed with comprehensive concepts coverage & targeted problem-solving. Extramarks JEE Crash course 2022 is designed judiciously to maximize the student’s rank among the selected 0.5 per cent mass by offering students well rounded support to cover the entire syllabus providing comprehensive knowledge of concepts and topics through free tests and daily assignments."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.