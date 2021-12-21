Free Education, Coaching for Kids from Underprivilege Background, Here's How to Apply

The VidyaGyan Leadership Academy, a free, residential school has invited applications from meritorious students of Uttar Pradesh belonging to economically underprivileged backgrounds. The school run by the Shiv Nadar Foundation will select students to study in classes 6 and 7 at its two campuses in Bulandshahr and Sitapur. The application forms are available free of cost at vidyagyan.in.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a three-stage admission process which includes a preliminary written test in all districts of UP. The exam will be held in March 2022. Those selected will have to go through another round of written exam following which there will be an interaction with the selected students and their families.

VidyaGyan Admissions 2022: Eligibility criteria

>Income: Students should belong to rural, low-income households with a combined family income of not more than Rs 1 lakh per annum.

>Education: Students willing to apply for class 6 must be studying in class 5 and those who want to study in class 7 must be studying in class 6 in a rural school

>Age limit: The minimum age limit of girls must be between 10 to 12 years for grade 6 and 14 years or less for grade 7. For boys, the minimum age must be 11 years and maximum 12 years for class 6 and minimum 11 years and maximum 13 years for class 7.

