Free Education for Those Whose Family Income is Less Than Rs 1.80 Lakh Per Annum: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced free education for those whose verified family income is less than Rs. 1.80 lakh per annum. Khattar said the government wants to ensure that no talented student belonging to a poor family loses a chance to pursue his or her dreams.

Free of cost education will be given to those whose verified family income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh per annum under the state government’s ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) scheme, he said. The chief minister made this announcement while interacting with students who have cracked the civil services exam 2020 and JEE Advanced 2021 under Haryana’s Super 100 Programme’ during a state-level felicitation programme held at Panchkula.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria were present on the occasion. Congratulating the students who have cleared the civil services exam, Khattar said, “Each one of you should remember that you have decided to opt for civil service as a career option for serving the society as during your service period you will get innumerable opportunities to work in the diverse fields."

“Therefore, I expect that each one of you will certainly try your level best for achieving excellence to make Haryana proud," he added. Lauding 29 students from poor background who have cracked the JEE advance exam, the chief minister said, All of you are a great example that if you have talent, no one can stop you from achieving your dreams no matter if you belong to a poor family. I hope that all of you will make Haryana proud in whichever field you will opt for.

Khattar said according to the New Education Policy-2020, institutions are being set up in the state wherein education will be provided from KG to postgraduate levels. “Initially, we are going to make an arrangement of imparting education from KG to PG in four universities. Kurukshetra University has started preparing for admission to be given under KG to PG scheme from this academic session that is 2021-22," he said.

Khattar said in 2014, when he was sworn in as the chief minister for the first term, ensuring overall and equitable development was his utmost priority. However, among all other sectors, bringing revolutionary reforms in education was his primary focus, for which many new and unique schemes were formulated and set up by the state government.

At present, digital reforms have been brought to replace human interface in almost every wing of the government, he said. Online teachers transfer policy is one of the greatest examples of this as under this system more than 90 per cent of teachers are satisfied, he claimed.

Similarly, various online reforms are being brought in to make the system paperless, faceless, and transparent, he said. In the last seven years, we have been doing various works to bring in revolutionary reforms and ensure government welfare benefits reach those at the bottom of the pyramid I am now satisfied and overwhelmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognised our hard work, said Khattar.

Modi had on Thursday heaped praise on Khattar, saying that after decades, the state has got a government that works with absolute honesty and was the best in the last five decades.

