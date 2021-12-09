Free Govt Coaching for Law Aspirants

Each year, thousands of law aspirants belonging to different economic and educational backgrounds apply for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Even though there is an abundance of online and physical study material, it is difficult for many students to start their preparations for their exams, due to the lack of guidance.

Nowadays, many coaching institutes are providing educational guidance to learners, but charge a hefty tuition fee, which cannot be possibly availed by everyone. In a bid to help many of these budding law aspirants pursue their dream, many governments have recently started free coaching to aspirants.

>Also read| CLAT 2022, 2023 to be Held in Same Year, Counselling Fee for Law College Admissions Reduced too

Advertisement

List Of Free Govt Coaching centres for law aspirants

>Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana by Rajasthan Govt

The Rajasthan government has started Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana that will provide free coaching for the CLAT to 1000 eligible students. Aspirants belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes (OBC), extremely backward castes, minority and Economically Weaker Sections with annual family income less than Rs 8 lakhs per annum will be able to avail the scheme run by the tribal area development, minority affairs, and social justice and empowerment departments.

The eligibility to get the free coaching will be based on marks scored in classes 10 and 12 of the aspirants. Children of government employees receiving pay-matrix level-11 will also qualify for the scheme, which can be utilised by every eligible student for a period of one year.

To encourage more students to avail of this coaching, especially those who have to stay away from their homes due to the coaching classes, the government has also announced that these underprivileged students will be given Rs 40,000 annually for accommodation and food.

Advertisement

>Read| NEET 2022: Free Govt Coaching Facilities For Medical Aspirants

>Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna by Delhi Govt

Another coaching centre on the list has been started by the Delhi government. To assure that aspirants from all caste and classes get equal opportunities in getting into the best law schools of the country, the Delhi government has introduced Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna.

Under the scheme, the government will finance quality coaching for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and EWS for the national-level law exam. The JBMPVY scheme is for the permanent residents of Delhi and is in collaboration with Pahuja Law Academy that will provide offline classrooms.

Advertisement

All eligible students will also be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 2500 for their course duration from the government for regularly attending their offline classes. Those interested can go and check the official website of Pahuja Law Academy.

>Read| JEE Main 2022: List of Free Govt-Run Coaching Institutes for Engineering Aspirants

>Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s free coaching scheme

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment recently announced a scheme for students of the SC and OBC. This is a free coaching scheme for students belonging to families having an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakhs. Those who are interested can go to the website at coaching.dosje.gov.in.

Advertisement

Selected students will also be provided with a stipend of Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 per month to outstation and local students, respectively. Additionally, a special allowance of Rs 2,000 will also be provided for students with disabilities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.