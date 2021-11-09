Free Online Courses That Can Help You Attain an IIT Certification, JEE Advanced Not Needed

Getting into the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) is a dream that many children grow up with. The struggle to beat the cutthroat competition starts at a young age and students have to spend long hours studying and still, there’s no guarantee of an IIT seat but with the help of online courses of the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), people now have a chance to fulfil their dream of studying at an IIT.

From experimental physics to artificial intelligence, there are several online certification courses that allow candidates to learn something as well as earn a certificate from IITs.

>Artificial Intelligence: Constraint Satisfaction Course, IIT Madras

With this eight-week free online course by IIT Madras, candidates can learn about the different domains of artificial intelligence. To apply for this course, the candidate must be a postgraduate or undergraduate in computer science or any degree and should have prerequisite knowledge in the basics of computer science. The application process for the January-March batch of this course is currently on and students may apply through the NPTEL portal.

>Course on Internet of things, IIT Kharagpur

The course provides an understanding of the Internet of Things (IoT) to participants in the related field. The 12-week free online course offered by IIT Kharagpur is open for candidates with a background in computer science, information technology, electronics and communication engineering, instrumentation engineering, and industrial engineering.

>Science of Clothing Comfort, IIT Delhi

For candidates belonging to the textile engineering background, IIT Delhi offers a 12-week free online course on the science of clothing comfort. While the registration and course are free, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 to take the exam and certification. Additionally, the candidate will have to score a minimum of 25 per cent average in eight assignments and a 75 per cent score in the proctored certification exam to get the certificate.

>Optical Fiber Sensors Course, IIT Madras

This two-week online course is for candidates belonging to electrical engineering background. The course offers candidates an understanding of optical fibre sensing principles and technology along with associated speciality fibre types and components needed for their system integration.

>Automation in Manufacturing, IIT Guwahati

Designed for candidates with a mechanical engineering background, this course offered by IIT Guwahati is designed with a focus on designing and developing automation-enabled systems for manufacturing, use of mechatronics, and systems required. Additionally, they will also learn about sensors/transducers, drives, actuators, and mechanisms, hydraulic and pneumatic systems. The course duration is four weeks.

