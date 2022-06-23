Free Stress Management Helpline Launched for JEE Main, NEET Aspirants

PeakMind, a digital wellness platform for students has launched a helpline, where students can talk about their stress and other issues. The helpline will allow users to connect with an expert in a non-judgemental environment. Since in most cases, the parents are also equally stressed as the student, especially during exam seasons, the service is made available to the parents also so that they can stay positive and also learn to help their child in a more productive manner, informed PeakMind in its press release.

To access the service, users need to just message or send ‘COMPETE 2022’ via WhatsApp on +918045687786 or 08045687786. The users need to provide their basic details to get started, and they’re good to go. The service is free for students appearing in the entrance exams for 2022 till July, 2022 end.

The launch is done under the program, called COMPETE. The programme aims to boosts the performance of aspirants by helping them develop performance skills, mental strength and manage their stress and nervousness during one of the toughest journeys in their lives. “At the height of the exam season, stress levels of students are at peak, and it is crucial to provide them with quick strategies to ensure that their performance does not suffer due to this," said PeakMind.

Commenting on the launch of the helpline, Neeraj Kumar, CEO, PeakMind, said, “Clearing these competitive exams still remains one of the biggest family & social dreams in India. I come from a small town and still remember how the whole town had celebrated my selection in IIT, but I also remember the huge disappointment & heartbreak of some of my bright peers who didn’t make it. Students put multiple years of hard work, passion, energy and emotions for this race with high hopes. Though the final selection ultimately is based on the rank, one of the key purposes of the competition is to help each student bring out their best and shine through this process for a big life ahead. Merit should win, but hope shouldn’t lose."

