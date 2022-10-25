From £100,000 to Winchester College to $3 million to CMC: Rishi Sunak & Wife Akshata Murthy's Donations to Educational Institute

An alumnus of Oxford University and Stanford University, Rishi Sunak has been fond of learning and education for himself and wants to extend opportunities for others as well. He and his wife, Akshata Murthy — who is also the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire founder of Infosys and renowned Indian author and educationist Sudha Murthy — have been making multiple donations to educational institutes over the years.

The duo has a lab named after them — Murty Sunak Quantitative and Computing Lab (QCL) at Claremont McKenna College (MCM). Akshata has studied Economics and French at CMS and the lab set-up under her and Sunak’s name helps integrate computer and data science into the full range of liberal arts disciplines: the social sciences, sciences, and humanities.

$3 million to CMC

In 2018, the duo committed $3 million to the college where now Akshata is also a trustee. QCL aims to empower students who may not have a natural comfort level with mathematical or computational concepts, but seek to improve their fluencies in applications of data and statistics. Murthy has been a member of Claremont McKenna’s board of trustees since 2011.

£100,000 Donation to Winchester college

The duo also donated, over £100,000 to Winchester college where Sunak began his education. Sunak studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Winchester College, Oxford. He also was the head boy at the college.

The school’s journal from 2020 also put him in the list of benefactors who have donated more than £100,000. This amount was donated in form of “numerous charities and philanthropic causes for many years" and has been used to “help fund scholarships for children who would not otherwise have the opportunity to go to Winchester," the college states on its website.

‘Generous’ Donation to Stanford

After Wenchester, Sukan went on to study MBA from Stanford University with Fullbright scholarship. It was at Stanford that he met his future wise, Akshata Murthy. Sukan’s father-in-law, NR Narayana Murthy is a member of Stanford business school’s advisory council.

Four years after Murty and Sunak wed in Bengaluru in 2009, they made a “generous" donation to Stanford’s business school to fund a fellowship in social innovation. The amount of which, however, was not disclosed.

In 2013, after their contribution Stanford stated that “their investment will help fund the center’s Social Innovation Fellowship (SIF) program, which provides financial and advisory support through a competitive application process to graduating students and recent alumni who have a clear, innovative, and well-developed vision for addressing a particular social or environmental challenge and a commitment to building a successful nonprofit organization to deliver their proposed innovation."

