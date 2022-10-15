From 30% Reservation in Seats to Simulated List, Know Changes in Delhi University Admissions

Admission to Delhi University colleges from this academic year is solely based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score and not class 12 marks obtained by students. In case the CUET score is the same, then the class 12 score will act as a tie-breaker. With the introduction of the entrance exam system, there are a lot many changes introduced in the admission process. Let us know about some of the changes made in Delhi University’s admissions:

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

The university released its admission-cum-allocation policy CSAS. Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The admissions are open for 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

After the registration process for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is concluded and students who have registered to work at the university can select the college and course of their choice. Candidates can select as many programmes s/he wishes to and it is in the best interests of the candidate to choose maximum programmes and programme college combination.

Simulated List

Delhi University released the ‘simulated list’ yesterday. This is a tentative list coming days before the first cut-off list. This is a new addition to give students an idea of the college and course they are getting. If a student feels there are limited chances of getting admission in their preferred college or course or a better opportunity is opening up. They will have a window to change their order of preference of courses and colleges.

30 per cent Reservation

Delhi University will admit 20 per cent “extra students" under unreserved and OBC categories and 30 per cent in the SC/ST category to fill the maximum seats in undergraduate courses in the first round of counselling this year. This will also help in filling the reserved seats which remain vacant throughout the year. This year, the university will be offering 70,000 seats in undergraduate programmes across several colleges.

Increase in ECA, Sports Quota Intake

This year, the intake of students through the sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) quota is expected to be roughly five per cent of the total significantly surpassing the one percent trend over the years. The weightage of the certificated and physical trials for the reserved seats is set at 75 percent, while the CUET scores will be given a weightage of 25 percent. The first merit list will be out on October 18. There will be three cut-off lists. In case seats are left after the three rounds of the cut-off lists, the spot admissions will be held, as per the schedule released by Delhi University.

