From AAI to BSF; Job Openings to Apply for This Week

Landing a job at your dream company is not an easy task. Many different work opportunities are available for one to choose from but it requires one to put extensive effort into looking for a job and this may become draining at times. Thus, we have curated a list of organisations that are hiring right now for various positions. Scroll below to see the list and submit your application for the position you believe best suits you.

AIIMS RAIPUR SAIL RECRUITMENT

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur, has issued an open call for applications to fill 39 assistant professor group A faculty positions on a contract basis. Candidates must submit their applications by January 27. Candidates would be paid a remuneration of Rs. 1,42,506 per month if selected. They are required to have three years of teaching or research experience in the speciality subject at a recognised institution.

BORDER SECURITY FORCE RECRUITMENT

The Border Security Force (BSF) is looking for suitable candidates to fill 20 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) vacancies. Candidates interested in the positions should apply by January 9. According to the 7th Pay Commission, the salary range for those who are chosen would be between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in veterinary sciences and animal husbandry, or an equivalent degree, and be registered with the Veterinary Council of India.

SRI AUROBINDO COLLEGE (DU) RECRUITMENT

Sri Aurobindo College of Delhi University is hiring for 111 Assistant Professor posts in a variety of subjects, including botany, chemistry, commerce, computer science, economics, and mathematics. The application period opened on December 31 and will end three weeks from the date the advertising was published. According to the 7th CPC pay matrix, the salary for those employed as assistant professors at academic level 10 with a rationalised entrance is Rs 57,700.

CSIR RECRUITMENT FOR 34 TECHNICAL ASSISTANT POSTS

Vacancies for 34 grade III technical assistants are now open, according to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Those who qualify may submit an application for these positions until January 17. Candidates must hold a diploma or a three-year degree in computer science, engineering, or information technology with a minimum cumulative GPA of 60%. Salary packages for candidates would range from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

BIHAR PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION RECRUITMENT

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting its recruitment exams to fill up vacancies in the state administration. The application period for the same has been extended and is now open up until January 10 in order to be considered. Candidates should be graduates of any government-recognized/UGC-approved university Those who are in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply for BPSC.

AAI RECRUITMENT FOR 272 VACANT POSTS JUNIOR EXECUTIVES

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is conducting a recruitment campaign to fill 272 vacant junior executive positions. Applications for these positions must be submitted by January 21. For the positions of junior executives with the Airports Authority of India, the salary ranges from pay scale is between Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

