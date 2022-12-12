From AAP’s win in MCD Election to Maharashtra Govt Recruiting Transpersons in Police; Know Important Events of the Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Cabinet Tenders Resignation; Set for Another Term

Following the declaration of the assembly poll results in Gujarat, the state’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with his entire cabinet tendered his resignation in order to pave way for the formation of a new government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a landslide victory in the Assembly elections, winning 156 of the 182 seats. Patel is likely to be sworn in as the CM once again.

Congress Wins Himachal Polls In Landslide Victory; Clinches 40 of 68 Seats

Congress won the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election by a landslide victory, clinching 40 of the 68 seats of the state’s Vidhan Sabha. The party had called a meeting of all of its newly-elected MLAs in the capital city of Shimla on Friday, December 9 to pass a resolution authorising the Congress president to elect the CLP leader. The head of the election campaign committee of Congress, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is set to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Anubrata Mondal’s Judicial Custody Extended by A Fortnight in Cattle Smuggling Scam

A special CBI court on December 9 extended the judicial custody of Trinamool Congress leader and its Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal by 14 days with reference to his alleged involvement in a cattle-smuggling scam in West Bengal. Mondal will again present himself for the multi-crore scam in the same CBI court on December 22.

ED Attaches TMC MLA’s Deposits Worth Rs 7.93 Cr in Teachers Recruitment Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, December 8 attached TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya and his family’s bank and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.93 crore under the anti-money laundering law. This is in connection with the West Bengal teachers recruitment ‘scam’, the ED said. The body further revealed that Bhattacharya had kept 61 bank accounts in the name of friends and relatives to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities.

Maharashtra Govt Says Transgender People Can Apply Online for Police Constable Posts

Transgender people in Maharashtra will now be able to apply for police constable posts, the Maharashtra government told Bombay HC on Friday. The government further promised that it would frame rules setting standards for their physical tests by February next year. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni informed the bench that the government would change its website to include an option for transgender people in the category of ‘sex’ in the application form.

AAP wins 134 seats in MCD election

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party received control of the Municipal Corporation, winning 134 of the total 250 wards in what was the first unified MCD elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has dislodged BJP, who bagged 104 seats. Congress, on the other hand, was unable to cross the single-digit mark with just nine wards to its name.

