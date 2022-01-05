From Academic Bank Credit to Restructuring of School Education: Major NEP Roll Outs This Year

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was introduced in July 2020 by the then education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The policy which talks about a complete overhaul of the education system is still being rolled out. Some of the top norms which will change the education system as we know it will come to front this year. From ABC to Multiple Entry-Exit to Common test for different govt jobs, several initiatives suggested will be rolled out by by July this year. Here are some of them:

>Academic Bank Credit

The Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) set up by the University Grants Commission (UGC) allows students to have multiple entries and exit options. This means those enrolled in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes will be allowed to exit a course and re-enter within a stipulated period. It will provide learners to open academic bank accounts online wherein the time period of when they entered and exited a particular would be mentioned.

It would also encourage a blended mode of learning and allow them to earn credits from various HEIs registered under this scheme and through SWAYAM. Under this scheme, the student can secure up to 50 per cent credits from outside their college or university.

“The flexibility in academic programmes will enable students to seek employment after any level of award and join back as and when feasible to upgrade qualification and also curtail dropout rate and improve Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education," an official statement from PM Modi said when he launched the ABC.

>Restructuring of School Education

The Education Ministry has announced that new curriculums for schools, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), teachers, and adult education would be developed. A 12-member committee has been formed for the same which will be headed by K Kasturirangan. The fifth National Curriculum Framework (NCF) will be formed keeping in mind the recommendations of the NEP 2020. Besides, NCERT would be reducing the syllabi for all classes.

“As per the perspectives of the NEP 2020, the Committee will develop four National Curriculum Frameworks- i.e., the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, National Curriculum for Early Childhood Care and Education, National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education," the Education Ministry said.

>FYUP

The Four Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) will allow students to choose between a three-year honours or four-year honours degree or four-year honours in a discipline with research when they enter college. Delhi University has been mulling implementing the same from this year, although it has met with opposition from students and academicians who say it would increase the course fees and those from underprivileged backgrounds would be at a disadvantage.

>CUCET

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) also proposed under the NEP 2020 is a common entrance test to be taken for admissions to UG courses across colleges. The exam pattern is expected to focus on building aptitude rather than academics. DU is mulling implementing an entrance exam from this year for its UG courses, however, it is yet to decide whether it will opt for CUCET or have its own entrance test — DUCET.

CET for Recruitment Exams

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be set up by the government that will conduct the common entrance test (CET) from this year. It will replace multiple recruitment exams including IBPS, RRB, and SSC, and instead hold a single one. It was set to begin before the end of 2021, however, get delayed. The NRA will be headed by a chairman of the rank of the secretary to the government of India. It will have representatives of the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the SSC, RRB, and IBPS. It will be held in 12 languages and twice a year in the online mode. The score will be valid for three years.

>More courses in mother tongue

As part of NEP 2020, the government has been pushing for more courses in higher education to be implemented in local languages. UGC has been translating several books from English to regional languages, especially for engineering students. As per the commission, those opting for mother-tongue courses would be able to develop critical thinking and build a better understanding of the knowledge systems with this initiative.

Meanwhile, Karnataka launched the NEP 2020 on August 23, 2021, becoming the first state to do so. The state government launched various initiatives including inserting online courses into degree courses, revising college curriculum, allowing multiple programmes, collaborating with foreign universities for student exchange programmes, more sports education, and allowing students to study inter-disciplinary courses.

