From Bank of Baroda to TCS, Here is a List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are looking for a job right now, then look no further. Right from managerial posts to constables to engineering jobs, here are several job applications that are open right now across sectors. From GAIL to Bank of Baroda to TCS, here is a list of jobs to apply for this week.

GAIL Recruitment 2022

GAIL India Limited is hiring for 2 posts of chief manager and 7 senior officers in medical services. The last date to apply for the posts is January 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of GAIL India at gailonline.com. The selection process includes a group discussion and/or interview before the GAIL selection committee, however, the process is tentative and will depend upon the administrative/business requirements of the company. Read on to know more.

UPPRPB Recruitment 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is recruiting for as many as 28812 constables civil police and fireman in UP Police. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in by January 27. Out of the total posts, 26210 are constable posts and 172 are for firemen. The selection will be done on the basis of an offline exam followed by a physical standard test (PST) stage and document verification. Click here to know more.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 58 posts in its wealth management services department. The engagement will be done on a contractual basis for five years which may be further extended by the bank after a performance review. The registration process will continue till January 27. The final selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of personal interviews and/or group discussion and/or any other selection method deemed fit by the bank. Read on to know more.

UPSSSC Lekhpal

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified the recruitment process for filling 8085 posts of Rajaseva Lekhpal (Accountant). The online registration starts today, on January 7. To be eligible for the posts, candidates have to clear a Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET). The online registration will continue till January 28. The final selection will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the written test. Click here to know more.

Currency Note Press

The Currency Note Press (CNP) has invited applications for 149 posts of a welfare officer, supervisor, junior technician, junior office assistant, and others. Interested candidates may apply for the recruitment online at cnpnashik.spmcil.com by January 25. The recruitment test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in February/ March. Check all details here.

SEBI Recruitment 2022

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is hiring for as many as 120 grade A officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply up to January 24 at the official website by sebi.gov.in. The selection will be done via three rounds — online exams to be held on February 20, March 20 and April 3 and an interview. Selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 28,150 to Rs 55,600. Read on to know more.

DSSSB Assistant Engineering

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for 151 posts of assistant engineer. The application process will continue till February 9. The candidate must be between 18 to 30/32 years depending on the post. Know more here.

Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications to fill a total of 322 vacancies in various Navik and Yantrik posts. Interested candidates can apply for the various posts online through the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The last date to register is January 14. Candidates must be between 18 to 22 years of age. Those selected for Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) will get a pay of Rs 21700, while for Yantrik posts, candidates will get Rs 29200. Know more.

TCS

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is hiring engineering graduates who passed out in 2020 and 2021. Interested candidates can register at tcs.com. The last date for registrations is January 16. Students from engineering streams including BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA, and MSc are eligible for the drive. They must be between the age of 18 to 28 years. Check all details here.

CISF Head Constable

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications to fill up 249 vacancies of head constable (general duty) against sports quota 2021. Candidates can apply via postal order/demand draft up till March 3. Those from north-east India can apply by April 7. The recruitment process includes Physical Standard Test (PST), documentation, trial test, and proficiency test. Read on to know more.

