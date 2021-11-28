From Bank of Baroda to Wipro, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are hunting for a suitable job, there are thousands of job vacancies announced in government as well as private firms that are looking for eligible candidates who fulfil their requirements. Some of them might close the application process by this week, hence, it is advisable to apply for the jobs at the earliest. Here’s a list of all the jobs you can apply for this week:

Income Tax Department recruitment

The Income Tax Department, Delhi has invited online applications from the meritorious sportspersons’ for various posts. As many as 21 seats have been announced for the recruitment drive. The application process for residents of the north-eastern states, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala will close on November 30. Applicants must have completed graduation from a recognized university or equivalent for this post and the upper age limit must not exceed 27 years. Check all details here.

Central Bank Of India recruitment 2021

The Central Bank of India is hiring for a total of 115 vacant seats for various profiles like an economist, data scientist, income tax officer, law officer, risk manager, technical officer, security, and others. The application process commenced on November 23 and will continue till December 17. Click here to check eligibility criteria and steps to apply.

Bank Of Baroda recruitment

Bank Of Baroda has announced 370 vacancies of relationship manager posts in its wealth management services department. Suitable candidates will be engaged on a contractual basis for a period of 5 years which can be extended further on the basis of the candidate’s performance. The application can be submitted till December 9 on the official website of the bank at bankofbaroda.in. Graduates between the age bracket of 24 and 35 years are eligible to apply. It is also mandatory to have relevant work experience of a minimum of 2 years. Check details here.

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021

Applications have been invited for 135 vacancies in Rajasthan Home Guard Department. Suitable candidates will be appointed on the post of constable, constable (driver), constable (drum man), and Constable (bigular) as per their eligibility. Those willing to apply for this recruitment can submit their application by visiting the official website home.rajasthan.gov.in till December 15. Class 8 pass candidates are eligible to participate in this recruitment drive. Check details here.

DRDO JRF Hiring

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is hiring Junior Research Fellows (JRF) for its project at Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. As many as 11 vacant seats are available for physics, chemistry, electronics, and mechanical branch. The selection will be done through a walk-in-interview scheduled to be held on December 6, 7, and 8. Suitable candidates will be recruited for a period of two years. Click here for more details.

India Post Recruitment 2021

India Post has notified recruitment to fill 262 vacant positions for the direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons under the sports quota. The applications have been called for the posts of assistant, sorting assistant, postman, mail guards and multi-staff for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh circles. One can go through the detailed information here.

Wipro Graduate Engineers Trainees (GET) Recruitment 2021

IT service provider Wipro is hiring Graduate Engineers Trainees (GET) for its Noida campus. The suitable candidates will be recruited for the analyst – configuration roles. Graduates with BCA, BSc -IT, BSc-CS, BE, BTech, and MCA degrees can apply for the jobs. The interstate candidates can apply by visiting the official portal of Wipro career careers.wipro.com. Details are provided here.

Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

South Eastern Railway (SER) is recruiting 10th pass candidates for the role of trade apprentices. As many as 1,785 apprenticeship vacancies are offered for various posts including fitter, turner, electrician, welder, mechanic, machinist, painter, refrigerator and AC machinist, cable jointer, crane operator, winder, etc. The applications can be submitted online through the official website scr.indianrailways.gov.in till December 14 up to 5 pm. The applicants must possess an ITI certificate from any recognised institute. Click here to know more.

