From Bank Of Maharashtra To Kendriya Vidyalaya, List of Jobs to Apply For This Week

A government job offers a great opportunity to settle into a stable career with multiple benefits. Government bodies, whether a branch of the military, nationalized bank, or other public sector undertakings (PSUs) regularly conduct exams to fill in the vacancies in their organisations. Presently, institutions such as the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Bank of Maharashtra, and Delhi Development Authority among others are set to conduct exams for various positions. Check the list of vacancies here.

Bank of Maharashtra recruiting for 551 various posts

The Bank of Maharashtra is inviting applications for a total of 551 vacancies in officer posts. This includes positions of assistant general manager, chief manager, generalist officer, and forex/treasury officer. There will be an online exam for the selection. Candidates who will clear this round will make it to the interview round. The final merit list will be prepared based on the total scores obtained in the exam and interview rounds. Candidates can apply for the recruitment online through the official website at www.bankofmaharashtra.in on or before December 23.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) hiring for 4500 Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting recruitment for 4,500 posts. These include the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Interested candidates should be between 18 to 27 years as on January 1, 2022. For more details, you can visit the official website- ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is January 4, 2023.

Indian Navy recruiting for Agniveer MR posts

Indian Navy is recruiting for Agniveer MR posts at Rs 30,000 per month with a fixed annual increment. A total of 100 positions are on offer, of which 20 are for women, and will be filled through this recruitment process from December 8. Candidates can fill out the online application at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before 17 December 2022. Only unmarried candidates can apply for the post.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan hiring for teaching and non-teaching posts

Central Government School, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is inviting online applications for various teaching and non-teaching posts. A total of 6,990 open positions will be filled. Candidates can submit their applications for the open positions till December 26 at kvsangathan.nic.in. The principal will get a salary between Rs 78800- Rs 209200.

Delhi Development Authority hiring for 23 posts

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is looking for interested officers from Central/State Governments or organisations involved in public works or urban planning for 23 posts. The last date for submission of applications for Executive Engineers and Chief Engineers has been extended to December 12. There are different criteria with experience for the posts of Executive Engineers and Chief Engineers. For more details, see the recruitment notification available on the official website of DDA.

Steel Authority of India Limited recruiting 259 consultants

Steel Authority of India is recruiting 259 consultants and other posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Written Tests, Computer Based Online Tests, Interviews, Skill Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Driving Test. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the website www.sailcareers.com by 17 December.

Indian Air Force 258 Vacancies Announced

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) registration was started by the Indian Air Force on December 1, 2022 and will be active till December 30. A total of 258 vacancies have been announced. Those selected for the posts of Senior Consultant will be paid between Rs 90000 - Rs 240000.

