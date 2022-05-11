From BPSC to Gujarat Board: State-Wise List of Cheating Cases in Exams, Most From Bihar

There has been several instances of question paper leaks ranging from board exams to recruitment exams. Currently, there has been a paper leak case in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 67th preliminary examination.

In the recent past, Bihar has seen the maximum number of paper leaks. Four papers of various examinations have been leaked in the state. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with three paper leak cases. Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat have reported two such cases each while one case in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand each.

Earlier, there have been cases of paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat. Investigation is going on for many of the cases. Here is a list of states which have reported such exam paper leak cases in the last few days:

Cheating Cases From Bihar

BPSC: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 67th preliminary examination had to be postponed due to paper leak. More than 6 lakh candidates had applied for this exam, but the paper was leaked just before the start of the exam. The commission has cancelled the exam and the new exam date would be announced later. It had constituted a committee and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Bihar board 10th exam: The class 10 mathematics paper was leaked. It had gone viral on social media just before the commencement of the exam for which the exam had to be postponed. It was held at a later date with a new question paper.

Bihar fire department exam: The paper of Bihar Fire Service Agnik recruitment examination held in March 2021 was leaked.

Bihar police exam: In January, the Bihar police constable recruitment exam paper went viral on social media before the exam began. However, the administration had later called it fake and there was no leak of the real question paper.

Uttar Pradesh

UPMSP class 12 English paper: After the leak of the English paper in the Uttar Pradesh intermediate exam, it had to be postponed across 24 districts. The class 12 English paper was leaked on March 30 and 46 people have been detained so far in the case.

UPTET: In November 2021, the UPTET paper went viral on WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr. The UPSTF had arrested dozens of people related to the case. As many as 21,62,287 candidates had applied for UPTET. In many exam centres, the papers were even distributed but the exam had to be cancelled. It was postponed to a later date. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on November 28 but after the leak, it was postponed to December 26.

Rajasthan

REET 2021: The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2021 paper 2 had to be cancelled and postponed due the question paper getting leaked. It was later held in February 2022. The secretary of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education was suspended in the case.

UGC NET: The question paper of the exam held in Haryana in December 2021 was leaked. The question paper was allegedly leaked by Vikas, a resident of Gurugram posted in the CRPF in the capital, which he had sent to Rinku, a resident of Mahendragarh. Police investigation revealed that 17 candidates had reached Bhiwani.

Police recruitment exam: The police constable recruitment paper was leaked in Haryana. The new Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana said there are 11 people who have been accused in the case. A reward of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced on two of the accused — Mohammad Afzal and Muzaffar Ahmed of Jammu and Kashmir. Those who give information about the accused will be rewarded, the police has said.

Gujarat

Gujarat board class 10 Hindi exam: The class 10 Hindi paper was leaked in Gujarat last month when students who were taking exams inside the examination hall had posted it on social media. The paper went viral with a set of answers. The Gujarat Education Board is investigating the paper leak.

GSSSB: In December 2021, the non-secretariat head clerk exam conducted by the Gujarat Secondary Services Selection Board (GSSSB) was allegedly leaked from the Himmatnagar taluka. As many as 88000 candidates had applied for 186 vacancies.

Jharkhand class 11 board exam: On May 9, the mathematics question paper of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 11th board examination was leaked. It was uploaded on YouTube.

Madhya Pradesh: Due to a paper leak in Madhya Pradesh in April, Vyapam has canceled three examinations. Under this, the Senior Agricultural Extension Officer, Rural Agricultural Extension Officer and Staff Nurse Selection Examination were canceled. Action has also been taken against the exam conducting agency. When an inquiry was conducted in this matter, an issue was found in the examination process. The exams have also been canceled.

