From BSE Odisha to PSEB, CBSE to CISCE: Know Upcoming Class 10th, 12th Result Dates

This is a time of racing heartbeats for score of students who are waiting for their Class 10 and Class 12 results. As per the reports, in the coming week, several State and Central boards, including CBSE and Punjab board, will likely release their Class 10 and Class 12 results. Here is the list of boards that are anticipating to release their result soon.

CBSE Board Result 2022

Media reports claim that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare both Class 10 and 12th board results in the coming week. It is expected that while the Class 10 result will be out by Thursday, the CBSE Class 12 result will likely to out by next week. This year CBSE conducted the Class 10 and 12 Term 2 board exams from April 26 to June 15. Those who appeared in the exams will be able to check the result on the websites, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

PSEB Board Result 2022

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is due to release class 10 term 2 results today, on Tuesday, July 5. Over 3.25 lakh students will be checking their results. The Punjab Board 10th results will be first announced via a press conference after which the link to check marks will be available online. PSEB 10th Results LIVE Updates. Meanwhile, PSEB class 12 result for different stream was released earlier. Students will be required to use their roll number to check their scores on the official website, pseb.ac.in. The PSEB class 12 result was declared on June 28.

ICSE Board Result 2022

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ICSE Class 10 result 2022 next week, by July 15, while the ISC, Class 12 result by July-end. The examinations for ICSE semester 2 were held from April 25 to May 23 and ISC semester 2 exams started from April 26 to June 13. Students will be able to download their marksheets from the official website, cisce.org, once released.

BSE Odisha Board Result 2022

As per the reports, BSE Odisha is all set to declare the Class 10 results next week. Minister of School and Mass Education of the state, Samir Dash, will soon share the result date. Students who took the exams will be able to check the outcome of their hard work on the websites, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Once released, students will be able to check their results online on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

